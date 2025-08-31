Jump Financial LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,452,000 after acquiring an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,586,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,102,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $714.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 234.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,584.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,512 shares in the company, valued at $391,697.36. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,739.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,966.23. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,014 shares of company stock valued at $163,014. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

