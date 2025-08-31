Jump Financial LLC Invests $802,000 in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total transaction of $266,042.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $88,445. This trade represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $178.82 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

