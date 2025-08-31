Jump Financial LLC Invests $817,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4,595.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ LOB opened at $38.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.