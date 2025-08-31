Jump Financial LLC Invests $878,000 in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%.G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

