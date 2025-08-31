Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Radian Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 68,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.74. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In related news, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the sale, the director owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $268,628.50. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $83,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,905.05. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

