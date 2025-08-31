Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 35,708 ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 $SRTY

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $37.27.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

