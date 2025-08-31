Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Semrush by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Semrush by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Semrush by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 123,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $7.90 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 5,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,930. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 7,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 366,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,945.09. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,906 shares of company stock worth $600,644. Corporate insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $12.00 target price on shares of Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Semrush

About Semrush

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.