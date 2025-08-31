Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 402,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.38, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $167,587.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,743. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $1,434,613.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 343,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,502,928.50. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock worth $282,471,442. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

