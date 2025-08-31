Jump Financial LLC Sells 28,325 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,325 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $2,045,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 664.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshworks news, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 70,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,136,661.97. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 724,515 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,485.15. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,791.20. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,439. Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.47 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

