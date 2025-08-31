Jump Financial LLC Takes $867,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 390.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 899,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 678,207 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 584,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $4,819,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.35. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

