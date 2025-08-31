Jump Financial LLC Takes $895,000 Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,131,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after buying an additional 217,691 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,564,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 9.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 152,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mativ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mativ Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of MATV stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Mativ had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $525.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.79%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

