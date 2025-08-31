Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Kadant Inc $KAI

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kadant by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kadant by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $323.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.58. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kadant Inc has a twelve month low of $281.30 and a twelve month high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,242.50. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

