Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 72,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 81,347 shares.The stock last traded at $25.48 and had previously closed at $25.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRT. Bank of America began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Karat Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KRT

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $507.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 113.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $20,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,203,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,502,735. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Karat Packaging by 4,151.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Karat Packaging by 773.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karat Packaging by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Karat Packaging by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Karat Packaging by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.