Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 18,969 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 31,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

FLMI stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

