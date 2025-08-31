Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,121 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 160,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 121,805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

