Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 763 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF $XLSR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Novus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Novus Advisors LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $57.56 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $57.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $794.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

