Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $BMAY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,052 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.9%

BATS BMAY opened at $43.24 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

