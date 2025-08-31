Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 72.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in H&R Block by 21.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 33.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

