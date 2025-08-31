Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,894 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 233,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,939,000. CLG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

