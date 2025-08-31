Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,396 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of PureCycle Technologies worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.94.

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PCT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

