Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 930 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BITB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITB opened at $58.87 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $66.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

