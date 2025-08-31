Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $88.11 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.85%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

