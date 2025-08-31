Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 72,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NJUL stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

