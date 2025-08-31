Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October $ZOCT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.11% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Stock Up 0.1%

ZOCT stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

