Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $268.12 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.01 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.80.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,620. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $7,862,427. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

