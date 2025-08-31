Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

