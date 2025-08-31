Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7,676.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after buying an additional 2,089,935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32,941.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,853,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $218,842,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,003,000 after buying an additional 765,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $266.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $207.75 and a one year high of $290.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

