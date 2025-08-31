Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov $ZNOV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the first quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov by 78.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr Nov alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ZNOV opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr November (ZNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr Nov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr Nov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.