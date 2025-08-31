Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 430,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,198,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,718.20. This represents a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

