Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the first quarter valued at $172,399,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $96,888,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veralto by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,223,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,137,000 after purchasing an additional 682,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veralto by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after purchasing an additional 509,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

