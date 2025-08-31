Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April $UAPR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

