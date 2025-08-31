Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in United States Oil Fund LP $USO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 30,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 6,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USO opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

