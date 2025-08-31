Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,919 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 769.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

