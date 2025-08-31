Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October $EOCT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOCT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 821.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 120,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 176.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $79.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

About Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

