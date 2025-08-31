Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ USXF opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

