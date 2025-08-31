Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $131.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.14.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

