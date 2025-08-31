Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb $FEBM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,664,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the 1st quarter worth $2,833,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the first quarter worth $2,645,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter valued at $1,159,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb Stock Performance

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb

The FT Vest US Equity Max Buffer ETF-February (FEBM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a predetermined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in February FEBM was launched on Feb 21, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.