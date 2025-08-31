Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

