Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 175,334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 367,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.