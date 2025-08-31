Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.1%

LTC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.66.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 125.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at $542,378.46. This represents a 62.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also

