Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF $FICS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FICS stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $222.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

