Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $195.87 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $204.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.43.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

