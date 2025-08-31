Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,161 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $BJUL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $3,806,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 348,563 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the last quarter.

BJUL opened at $48.57 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

