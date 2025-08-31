Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.