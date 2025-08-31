Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APP. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.81.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.48, for a total transaction of $7,683,898.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,356,619.72. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,236,152 shares of company stock valued at $545,240,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of APP stock opened at $478.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.40 and a 200-day moving average of $348.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

