Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 171,251 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,251 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOSE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,632,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,628,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 1,428,500 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.07. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 99,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $590,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 612,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,321.28. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 136,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,554.58. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,697 shares of company stock worth $3,327,816 over the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

