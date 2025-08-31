Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.