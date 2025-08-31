Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,589 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF $JUNW

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JUNW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,456,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Trading Down 0.2%

JUNW opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.39. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $32.51.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.