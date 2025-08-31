Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 21,177 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,902,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,256,000 after purchasing an additional 752,397 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

