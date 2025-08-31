Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of ITB opened at $110.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.